Recipe: Korean spot prawn and green onion pancake

Ingredients

Pancake

1/2 cup (125 ml) all purpose flour

1/2 cup (125 ml) rice flour

½ tsp (2.5 ml) baking powder

1 tsp (5 ml) kosher or sea salt

½ tsp (2.5 ml) sugar

1 cup (250 ml) cold water

1 egg

1 tsp (5 ml) soybean paste

1 green onion, finely sliced

½ lb live spot prawns, heads removed and peeled

Grapeseed oil for frying

Dipping sauce

2 tbsp (30 ml) rice wine vinegar

3 tbsp (45 ml) tamari

1 tbsp (15 ml) kimchi juice

2 tsp (10 ml) sugar

1 tsp (5 ml) Korean red pepper powder

⅛ tsp (1 ml) roasted sesame seeds

Garnish

½ cup (125 ml) kimchi, drained (do not discard liquid)

1 green onion, thinly sliced

Method

Mix the dry ingredients together in a bowl and set aside.

In a separate bowl mix the water, egg, and soybean paste.

Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients and whisk until there are no lumps in the batter.

Heat a heavy bottomed 8-10” frying pan over medium-high heat

Add enough oil to the pan to coat the bottom

Lay half of the prawns and half of the green onions on the bottom of the pan

Pour half of the batter over the prawns and green onions and cook for about 2-3 minutes per side, or until golden brown and crisp.

Add more oil to the pan and repeat with the remaining green onions, prawns, and batter.

Cut the pancake into pieces, garnish with kimchi, green onion and serve with the dipping sauce.

Mix all dipping sauce ingredients together.