Fire at Lambeth church considered suspicious, police say

A late night fire at a church in Lambeth on Friday is under investigation and is being viewed as suspicious by London police.

Details about the fire remain limited, but police and fire crews were called to the scene at 4212 Campbell St. N, known as Bethel Baptist Church, just before 11 p.m., police said.

A fire official said Sunday a pile of papers and books underneath of a basement window appeared to be the origin of the fire, although no further specifics could be given.

The official said the fire was small and smoke was found throughout. A damage estimate has been pegged at $3,000 or less, they said.

Police said their Criminal Investigations Division has been notified about the fire, which remains under investigation. The Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office has also been called in.