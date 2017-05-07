Arson squad investigating deadly fire in Lachine

The arson squad with Montreal police is investigating a fatal residential fire in Lachine.

The blaze broke out at 4:20 a.m. Sunday, in a duplex on St-Louis Street near 6 Avenue.

According to police, firefighters tackling the fire, discovered the body of a person inside the residence.

The victim has yet to be identified.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death and to identify the remains.

As per protocol, any fire involving a death, is investigated by the arson squad.