May 7, 2017 9:35 am
Updated: May 7, 2017 9:38 am

Seven taken to hospital following crash south of Tavistock

By Reporter  AM980 London
Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press/File
Seven people were transported to hospital Friday in what police described as “varying conditions” following a two-vehicle crash south of Tavistock, Ont.

Details about the crash remain limited, but police said Saturday that emergency crews were called to the scene at Hwy. 59 and Maplewood Side Road around 5 p.m.

Police said multiple injuries were reported, and Oxford EMS and volunteer firefighters assisted those involved in the collision. The extent of their injuries is unclear.

The cause of the crash is being investigated by police.

Members of the OPP’s Technical Collision Investigators attended the scene to assist the investigation.

Hwy. 59 was closed from Cassel Side Road to Oxford Road 34 and Maplewood Side Road was closed from 11th Line to 13th Line for around four hours before reopening just after 9 p.m.

