One man in life-threatening condition after multi-vehicle crash in Toronto’s east end

Toronto police and EMS are on the scene in the area of King and River following a multi-vehicle collision that sent four people to the hospital, one in life threatening condition early Saturday.

It happened shortly before 6:30am on Queen Street East above the DVP.

Toronto Traffic Services said a man in his 30s was found pinned under a vehicle but it is unclear whether he was a pedestrian or was thrown from a vehicle involved.

Person trapped under a car during crash on Queen St over the DVP. Man rescued by @Toronto_Fire, very critical. Several other minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/i27NUuEfpF — Jeremy Cohn (@JeremyGlobalTV) May 7, 2017

The remaining three victims have minor injuries. Police have closed down Queen Street East in that area in both directions for the investigation.

The 501 Queen and 504 King streetcars are on diversion.