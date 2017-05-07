William Sandeson
May 7, 2017 8:18 am

William Sandeson murder trial to hear more evidence Monday

By Reporter  Global News
A A

The jury in the first-degree murder trial for William Sandeson will resume hearing evidence Monday.

Sandeson, 24, is charged in connection with the death of Taylor Samson.

Story continues below

READ: Murder trial hears from police, Taylor Samson’s girlfriend

Both men were students at Dalhousie University in Halifax when police allege Sandeson killed Samson. His remains have never been located.

On Thursday, Det.-Const. Roger Sayer, the lead investigator on Samson’s homicide case, was on the stand.

Sayer showed the jury video taken from a surveillance system that Sandeson had set up inside his Henry Street apartment building.

It showed Sandeson and Samson walking down the hallway of his building and into his apartment on the night of August 15, 2015. The video does not show Samson leaving the apartment.

READ MORE: Last images of Taylor Samson shown to jury in William Sandeson murder trial

Testimony in the case will resume Monday at 9:30 a.m.

Global’s Natasha Pace and Cory McGraw will be live blogging from inside Nova Scotia Supreme Court.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Halifax
Halifax Regional Municipality
Halifax Regional Police
HRM
HRP
Taylor Samson
Taylor Samson homicide
William Sandeson
William Sandeson murder trial

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News