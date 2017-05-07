William Sandeson murder trial to hear more evidence Monday

The jury in the first-degree murder trial for William Sandeson will resume hearing evidence Monday.

Sandeson, 24, is charged in connection with the death of Taylor Samson.

Both men were students at Dalhousie University in Halifax when police allege Sandeson killed Samson. His remains have never been located.

On Thursday, Det.-Const. Roger Sayer, the lead investigator on Samson’s homicide case, was on the stand.

Sayer showed the jury video taken from a surveillance system that Sandeson had set up inside his Henry Street apartment building.

It showed Sandeson and Samson walking down the hallway of his building and into his apartment on the night of August 15, 2015. The video does not show Samson leaving the apartment.

Testimony in the case will resume Monday at 9:30 a.m.

Global’s Natasha Pace and Cory McGraw will be live blogging from inside Nova Scotia Supreme Court.