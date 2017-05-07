Vehicle crashes into two homes in east end following a collision

An SUV went flying into two homes on Ivon Avenue following a two-vehicle collision.

Hamilton police arrived on the scene at the corner of Ivon and Britannia Avenue just after 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Staff Sergeant Scott Moreton says a vehicle went through a stop sign and hit another vehicle before smashing into one house and then another.

Five people, including a child, were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle that crashed into the homes is facing dangerous driving charges.