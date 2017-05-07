Crime
May 7, 2017 8:30 am

Vehicle crashes into two homes in east end following a collision

By AM900
Hamilton Police Service
A A

An SUV went flying into two homes on Ivon Avenue following a two-vehicle collision.

Hamilton police arrived on the scene at the corner of Ivon and Britannia Avenue just after 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Staff Sergeant Scott Moreton says a vehicle went through a stop sign and hit another vehicle before smashing into one house and then another.

Five people, including a child, were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle that crashed into the homes is facing dangerous driving charges.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
britannia avenue
Collision
Hamilton Police
ivon avenue

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News