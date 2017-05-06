Regina Fan Expo draws comics fans, celeb guests

Comic books, characters and creativity are all being celebrated this weekend at the Regina Fan Expo.

Cosplayers turned out to Evraz Place in full costume, in keeping with the event’s theme.

Greg Koch has attended Fan Expo before. A few years ago he was dressed as superhero Hellboy, and this year he went as Beast from the X-Men.

“All this nerd stuff that wasn’t cool when I was a kid… now everyone is doing it,” Koch said. “So it’s like I had to suffer when I was kid — and now I get to have fun with my kids.”

Kent Erkmen, dressed as Marvel superhero Deadpool, traveled to Fan Expo from Medicine Hat. Erkmen, who works in chemical engineering, says he attends events like the expo as a fun escape from everyday work and life.

“Well, I’m 45 years old, I have five kids and a busy professional career,” Erkmen said. “This is a huge creative outlet for just breaking the routine.”

Another huge draw at Fan Expo is the celebrity guests. This year’s list includes wrestling icon Bret Hart, Michael Cudlitz from The Walking Dead and Star Trek legend William Shatner.

“I’m enjoying meeting people, and I’ll be talking to them, and trying to entertain them,” Shatner said. “It’s great to be here and I want to tell everybody to come on down.”

Shatner is hosting a Q & A session Sunday morning at 11 a.m.