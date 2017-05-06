Calgary Disaster Management Specialists
May 6, 2017 6:48 pm

Disaster Alley kicks off Emergency Preparedness Week in Calgary

By Reporter  Global News

Calgarians getting a tour of a STARS air ambulance helicopter at Saturday's Disaster Alley event.

Global News
A A

Calgarians had the opportunity to meet real-life heroes at the annual Disaster Alley taking place at McMahon Stadium Saturday.

Disaster Alley kicks off this year’s Emergency Preparedness Week, which runs from May 7 to 13. The national event is coordinated by Public Safety Canada and aims to build a culture of preparedness in Canada.

It’s a free event for all ages to meet heroes from Canada Task Force 2, Calgary firefighters, police officers and other disaster-management specialists.

There were also interactive tours of police vehicles, fire trucks and other specialized emergency response equipment throughout the day and demonstrations of a 72-hour emergency kit for your home.

This year’s Emergency Preparedness Week these is ‘Plan. Prepared. Be Aware.’ 

It’s meant to help Canadians take action to protect themselves and their families during emergencies.

 

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Calgary Disaster Management Specialists
Calgary Firefighters
Canada Task Force 2
Disaster Alley
EMS
McMahon Stadium
National Emergency Preparedness Week
police officers

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News