Disaster Alley kicks off Emergency Preparedness Week in Calgary

Calgarians had the opportunity to meet real-life heroes at the annual Disaster Alley taking place at McMahon Stadium Saturday.

Disaster Alley kicks off this year’s Emergency Preparedness Week, which runs from May 7 to 13. The national event is coordinated by Public Safety Canada and aims to build a culture of preparedness in Canada.

It’s a free event for all ages to meet heroes from Canada Task Force 2, Calgary firefighters, police officers and other disaster-management specialists.

There were also interactive tours of police vehicles, fire trucks and other specialized emergency response equipment throughout the day and demonstrations of a 72-hour emergency kit for your home.

This year’s Emergency Preparedness Week these is ‘Plan. Prepared. Be Aware.’

It’s meant to help Canadians take action to protect themselves and their families during emergencies.