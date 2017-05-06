Shotguns and drugs seized in Prince Albert, Sask. bust

Two Prince Albert men are in custody after shotguns and meth were seized in a police bust in the northern Saskatchewan city.

Daniel Merasty, 19, and Kirk McDonald, 20, were arrested by members of Saskatchewan’s combined forces special enforcement unit after the bust on Friday at a home in the 700-block of 2nd Street East.

Police said they seized a Mossberg 12-gauge shotgun, a Winchester 12-gauge shotgun and a small quantity of meth.

Both men are facing numerous gun-related charges, including possession of a firearm while prohibited, storing a firearm in a careless manner and unauthorized possession of a firearm for a reason dangerous to the public.

Merasty was also wanted for witness intimidation and attempting to obstruct justice.

McDonald is also facing charges for possession of meth and breach of recognizance.

They are scheduled to appear in Prince Albert provincial court on Monday.