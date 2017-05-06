Traffic
May 6, 2017 4:11 pm
Updated: May 6, 2017 4:14 pm

Pedestrian struck by car on Canyon Meadows Drive

By Reporter  Global News

Emergency crews at the scene of where a woman was struck by a vehicle on Canyon Meadows Drive.

Global News
A A

A woman was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a vehicle on Canyon Meadows Drive and 6 Street S.W. at around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Police said the woman stepped out onto the road when a car struck her.

An off-duty EMS paramedic happened to come across the incident while on the way to work to begin their shift and provided care until an ambulance arrived.

The woman, believed to be in her 30s, was taken to Foothills Medical Centre in serious life-threatening condition.

The woman who was driving the car did not report any injuries.

Canyon Meadows Drive remained closed between 6 Street and Macleod Trail in both directions while officials investigated.

Police continue to speak with witnesses and investigate what caused the incident.

Roads closed in both directions on Canyon Meadows Drive while police investigate incident.

Global News

 

 

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
6 Street
Canyon Meadows Drive
EMS
Pedestrian Struck
Pedestrian Struck on Canyon Meadows Drive

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News