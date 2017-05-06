Pedestrian struck by car on Canyon Meadows Drive

A woman was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a vehicle on Canyon Meadows Drive and 6 Street S.W. at around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Police said the woman stepped out onto the road when a car struck her.

An off-duty EMS paramedic happened to come across the incident while on the way to work to begin their shift and provided care until an ambulance arrived.

The woman, believed to be in her 30s, was taken to Foothills Medical Centre in serious life-threatening condition.

The woman who was driving the car did not report any injuries.

Canyon Meadows Drive remained closed between 6 Street and Macleod Trail in both directions while officials investigated.

Police continue to speak with witnesses and investigate what caused the incident.