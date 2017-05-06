Collision in Barney’s River, NS, injures three

A two-vehicle collision Saturday morning injured three people and left a portion of Highway 104 closed.

Shortly before 8:30 a.m., RCMP say a small car lost control and crossed the centre line into the path of an oncoming pickup truck in Barney’s River, N.S.

Police say the occupants of the car, a man and woman, sustained serious injuries and were transported to hospital in Halifax.

The passenger of the pickup truck received minor injuries, but the driver was not hurt.

RCMP say the investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

A detour is in place and traffic has been diverted between Exits 27 and 32.

