Rally against provincial cuts draws more than 100 people

WINNIPEG — A group of community activists, unions and concerned Manitobans are voicing their concerns over the provinces recent cuts to health care, education and more.

More than 25 organizations, including the Canadian Federation of Students, and Manitoba Nurses Union gathered at The Forks Saturday morning for the ‘Communities not Cuts’ rally, calling for community-led alternatives to save jobs, and improve education.

“We’re letting the government know that we are every day citizens, concerned with what’s going to happen to Manitoba as a result of these cuts,” rally organizer Brianne Goertzen said.

After the release of the 2017 provincial budget, students in Manitoba found out they would no longer be eligible for a tuition rebate worth up to $2500, starting next year. Shortly after, the province announced a plan to close three of Winnipeg’s six emergency rooms, to convert some into urgent care centres.

Goertzen said the ‘Communities not Cuts’ group will be holding a number of events throughout the year, in hopes of starting a conversation with the province, talking about the concerns.

“By having one off event, that’s not enough, and we recognize that’s not enough and every little bit helps.”

Among the list of speakers at the event was president of the Manitoba Nurses Union, Sandi Mowat, who said the worst could be yet to come when it comes to health care cuts.

“We’re concerned that some of our smaller rural facilities are going to be on the cutting room floor,” Mowat said.

With more than 100 people chanting ‘we won’t take cuts anymore’, Mowat said she hopes the large group of supports will capture the attention of premier Brian Pallister.

Everywhere a sign at 'Communities not Cuts' rally at The Forks today. pic.twitter.com/f7Z3YOUY15 — Shelden Rogers (@SheldenGlobal) May 6, 2017

“It sends a strong clear message to government that we’re united, and we’re concerned for Manitobans,’ she said.

The Canadian Federation of Students in Manitoba also made a speech, highlighting tuition hikes as a main concern heading into the future.

The federation’s chairperson-elect, Carlen Comegan-Ronke, said post secondary education is becoming less accessible, and is worried Pallister won’t listen to students heading into his second year in office.

“It’s going to be a lot harder for a lot of people to go to school. It’s really not fair,” Comegan-Ronke said.