Raptors’ Lowry doubtful for Game 4 with ankle sprain

Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry says he’s doubtful to play in Sunday’s Game 4 against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Lowry did not play in Game 3 on Friday night at Air Canada Centre due to a sprained ankle.

The Cavaliers dominated in the first two games on their home floor and were just as strong in Toronto to take a 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Cory Joseph replaced Lowry in the starting lineup for Game 3 but had just four points in a 115-94 loss.

If a fifth game is necessary, it will be played Tuesday night at Quicken Loans Arena.