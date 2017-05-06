Canada
May 6, 2017 2:13 pm

Raptors’ Lowry doubtful for Game 4 with ankle sprain

By Staff The Canadian Press

Toronto Raptors' Kyle Lowry (7) drives past Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving (2) during the first half in Game 2 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series in Cleveland on May 3, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Tony Dejak

THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Tony Dejak
Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry says he’s doubtful to play in Sunday’s Game 4 against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Lowry did not play in Game 3 on Friday night at Air Canada Centre due to a sprained ankle.

The Cavaliers dominated in the first two games on their home floor and were just as strong in Toronto to take a 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Cory Joseph replaced Lowry in the starting lineup for Game 3 but had just four points in a 115-94 loss.

If a fifth game is necessary, it will be played Tuesday night at Quicken Loans Arena.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Cleveland Cavaliers
Kyle Lowry
Kyle Lowry Injury
NBA
NBA Playoffs
Toronto Raptors
Toronto Raptors playoffs

