437 properties without power in West Kelowna for up to 6 hours

More than 400 BC Hyrdro customers are without power in West Kelowna as crews work to repair a power pole damaged by recent storms and flooding.

The pole was compromised Friday by floodwaters from Smith Creek, but BC Hydro was unable to make repairs immediately due to electrical storm activity in the area.

Saturday’s outages are concentrated around Gellatly Road along the lake shore south of Ingram Road, as workers conduct an emergency relocation of the pole.

Initially, the repairs were expected to affect 6,000 customers, but crews were able to reroute most of the area to a different power source, bringing the number down to 437.

BC Hyrdo expects the outage to last four to six hours.