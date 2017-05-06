Winnipeg Blue Bombers fans kick off 2017 CFL season with annual Fan Fest

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers invited fans to kick off the new season at Investors Group Field with the annual Fan Fest Saturday.

The free event was open to the public and gave fans a chance to take part in activities directly on the turf they watch their favourite CFL players on during the season.

Fans had the opportunity to meet some of the players and get autographs from athletes such as Matthias Goosen and Maurice Leggett, as well as alumni Joe Poplawski.

Anyone who attended also had the chance to meet Buzz and Boomer and the Blue Bomber Cheer and Dance Team.

Fans were also able to pick up their season tickets. If you didn’t make it out Saturday, tickets can also be picked up at the Pinnacle Club at Investors Group Field on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or Monday and beyond at the Bomber Store during store hours.