Free Comic Book Day in London not letting rain dampen the mood

The venue may be different because of the weather, but cosplayers at London’s Free Comic Book Day haven’t let that dampen their moods.

Weather conditions forced organizers to move the event inside Citi Plaza on Saturday. It is estimated that around 20,000 comic books will be given away by several comic book merchants in the London area, and about six million comic books are expected to be given away across North America.

Free Comic Book day is part of a larger worldwide celebration that began in 2002, something that Emmanuel Guerrero, the event co-ordinator for the Forest City Comic Con, says is still growing.

“Just in the past six years, I’ve worked at L.A. Moods Comics & Games myself. It has definitely grown in a very substantial amount, with 2,500 unique people that (are) going around on a day like this.”

Guerrero is a longtime comic enthusiast who’s thrilled to share his passion with Londoners.

“Since last year, we started closing down a section of Dundas Street for a street party run in coordination with the Downtown London Association, but Citi Plaza has been great. Everyone is happy that we’ve managed to continue the event smoothly here.”

The London Public Library is housing the annual costume contest inside at 2:30 p.m. There are prizes to be won by participants at all age levels. Librarian Christine McManus says the event provides an escape for Londoners.

“Comic books help people get out of their everyday struggles by relating to them in a therapeutic way.”

McManus adds that she enjoys the strong sense of community from the comic book scene in London.

With public participation greater than ever, and recognition from downtown London, organizers are excited for what the future holds. Guerrero tells AM980 that plans are currently in the works to close off a larger section of Dundas for next year and to bring in more street vendors, artists and musicians with the hope of attracting around 4,000 to 5,000 participants.