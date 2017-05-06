Residents unhappy with overnight construction noise due to Gardiner ramp demolition

Numerous residents living close to the York/Bay/Yonge ramp that is being torn down on the Gardiner are upset with the city for doing work in the middle of the night to tear down the ramp over top of Simcoe Street.

One man living next to the ramp told Global News that he was notified months ago that construction would take place between 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday but was not told it would take place at 2:30 a.m., which is what happened Friday night and is scheduled to continue overnight Saturday and Sunday.

“While it has been a severe inconvenience, I understand it needs to be done, but at no time was I notified that work would be done at 2:30 a.m. on a weekday,” wrote the resident in an email to Global News.

Mayor John Tory told reporters the city tried to give as much notice as possible but that the overhead work being done this weekend can’t be done during the day, especially on a weekday.

“I realize that doesn’t make it much better for the people that had to suffer through that noise, but it is for a week,” said Tory. “I may happen again in the context of work that we have to get done.

“We are trying to find every possible way to speed these things up so we can get the city back to normal.”

Tory apologized to the people affected but said “it is the balance we have to strike between getting work done and making sure it isn’t too noisy too much of the time.”

Lower Simcoe Street bewteen Harbour Street and Queens Quay Boulevard was closed Friday at 10:00 p.m. and will reopen at 5:00 a.m. Monday.

City of Toronto says it's ok to have this kind of construction noise after midnight?! (Project "ahead of schedule"). #TOpoli @JohnTory pic.twitter.com/LBrEt9e04c — Ann EM (@InWordsOutwards) May 6, 2017