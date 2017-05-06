Crime
May 6, 2017 12:48 pm

Woman rushed to trauma centre after fire in Leslieville

By Web Writer  Global News

Toronto Fire responded to a fire at a residence in Leslieville Saturday. Jeremy Cohn/ Twitter

Jeremy Cohn/ Twitter
A A

A woman was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries after a fire at a home in Leslieville Saturday.

Toronto Fire said a call came in around 2:00 a.m. about a fire at a residence on Prust Avenue, where flames could be seen coming from a second-floor window.

Fire services located a woman in the stairwell of the home and EMS transported her to a trauma centre.

There is no word yet on the extent of her injuries.

Fire services said a cat was also lost in the fire.

Investigators are still on scene. The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

 

 

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
Home Fire
Leslieville Fire
Toronto Ems
Toronto Fire
Toronto fire services

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News