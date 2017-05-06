Woman rushed to trauma centre after fire in Leslieville
A A
A woman was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries after a fire at a home in Leslieville Saturday.
Toronto Fire said a call came in around 2:00 a.m. about a fire at a residence on Prust Avenue, where flames could be seen coming from a second-floor window.
Fire services located a woman in the stairwell of the home and EMS transported her to a trauma centre.
There is no word yet on the extent of her injuries.
Fire services said a cat was also lost in the fire.
Investigators are still on scene. The cause of the fire is not known at this time.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.