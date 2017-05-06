Woman rushed to trauma centre after fire in Leslieville

A woman was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries after a fire at a home in Leslieville Saturday.

Toronto Fire said a call came in around 2:00 a.m. about a fire at a residence on Prust Avenue, where flames could be seen coming from a second-floor window.

Fire services located a woman in the stairwell of the home and EMS transported her to a trauma centre.

Overnight: Woman rescued by @Toronto_Fire from a house fire on Prust Av near Gerrard & Greenwood. Victim to trauma center, critical burns. pic.twitter.com/zaTL3YFWHc — Jeremy Cohn (@JeremyGlobalTV) May 6, 2017

There is no word yet on the extent of her injuries.

Fire services said a cat was also lost in the fire.

Investigators are still on scene. The cause of the fire is not known at this time.