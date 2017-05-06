Suspects in custody after 2 injured in fashion show shooting

Two men in their 20s are recovering in hospital after they were shot while attending a fashion show in a privately owned building on Sherbrooke Street West, near Durocher Street.

Police received several 911 calls at 1 a.m. Saturday reporting gunshots had been heard in the building where the fashion show was being held.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the upper body.

He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According Montreal police spokesperson André-Anne Picard, the victim was accompanied by his 24-year-old brother during his transport to hospital.

Upon arrival, the older brother realized he too had been shot.

Picard said he suffered a lower body injury, but his life was not in danger.

She also confirmed both brothers are known to Montreal police.

Four men between the ages of 21 and 25 were arrested in connection with the shooting.

They are currently detained and are expected to meet with investigators later in the day Saturday.