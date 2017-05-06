No big winner for Lotto Max this week, jackpot climbs to $28 million

No winning ticket was sold for the $19 million jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw.

It means the jackpot for next Friday’s draw on May 12 will grow to approximately $28 million.

LAST WEEK: No big winner for Lotto Max this week, jackpot grows to $19 million

The winning numbers in Friday’s Lotto Max draw for an estimated $19 million were 11, 14, 20, 22, 26, 35 & 43. with the bonus number being 33.

In the event of any discrepancy between this list and the official winning numbers, the latter shall prevail.