May 6, 2017 7:41 am

One person killed in collision in Scarborough

By AM640

Jeremy Cohn/ Global TV
Police are investigating following a fatal crash in Scarborough.

The collision happened around midnight Saturday morning near Morningside Avenue and Sewells Road. The victim was trapped in the vehicle before being pronounced on scene. A second victim was rushed to trauma centre in severe condition.

Officers had closed off the area for most of the night, but streets have since re-opened.

Cause of crash is still under investigation. No word yet on if any charges will be laid.

Global News