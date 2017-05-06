Kelowna apartment buildings evacuated due to rising floodwaters

More than 50 apartment residents have been evacuated from two buildings near downtown Kelowna.

Fire crews assisted in the emergency evacuation of 543 Rowcliffe Avenue and 1955 Pacific Court Friday evening.

Water from Mill Creek began flooding neighbourhoods across Kelowna Friday. While sandbagging continued, some areas could not stop the water fast enough.

Kelowna Fire Department Captain Neil Barth said about a foot of water filled into the entrance of the apartment building on Rowcliffe, coming too close to electrical outlets.

FortisBC crews were called in to shut off the power.

Firefighters and paramedics assisted evacuees getting out of the building.

A building next door to 543 Rowcliffe remains on evacuation watch due to rising waters in their parkade.

But Emergency Social Service came up against roadblocks attempting to find the evacuated residents rooms for the night at local hotels.

Numerous sports tournaments have all local hotels booked solid, according to emergency coordinator Beryl Itani.

Itani is asking evacuees to find room with friends for the night and return to the evacuation centre at the Salvation Army on Sutherland Avenue at 11 a.m. Saturday for further direction on what will happen next.

Emergency crews around the Okanagan remain busy helping keep residents safe from flooding.

Crews were called to Mill Creek Falls in Ellison earlier in the evening when debris began forcing water onto Spencer Road.