7-year-old girl struck by truck in southeast Edmonton

Edmonton police are investigating after a child was struck by a vehicle near 35 Street and 43 Avenue at around 9 p.m. Friday.

When officers arrived, they found a seven-year-old girl lying on the road “in medical duress,” an EPS news release said.

Police were told the girl allegedly ran across the residential street when she was struck by a truck being driven by a man.

Paramedics treated the child and took her to hospital “with what appeared to be serious but non-life-threatening injuries.”

The major collision investigations unit has taken over the file.