Traffic
May 6, 2017 12:31 am

7-year-old girl struck by truck in southeast Edmonton

By Web Producer  Global News

Police are investigating after a child was truck in southeast Edmonton.

The Canadian Press Images/Francis Vachon
A A

Edmonton police are investigating after a child was struck by a vehicle near 35 Street and 43 Avenue at around 9 p.m. Friday.

When officers arrived, they found a seven-year-old girl lying on the road “in medical duress,” an EPS news release said.

Police were told the girl allegedly ran across the residential street when she was struck by a truck being driven by a man.

Paramedics treated the child and took her to hospital “with what appeared to be serious but non-life-threatening injuries.”

The major collision investigations unit has taken over the file.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc

Report an error
child hit
Child Struck
Edmonton police
edmonton police service
EPS
Pedestrian Collision
southeast Edmonton

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News