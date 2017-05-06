7-year-old girl struck by truck in southeast Edmonton
Edmonton police are investigating after a child was struck by a vehicle near 35 Street and 43 Avenue at around 9 p.m. Friday.
When officers arrived, they found a seven-year-old girl lying on the road “in medical duress,” an EPS news release said.
Police were told the girl allegedly ran across the residential street when she was struck by a truck being driven by a man.
Paramedics treated the child and took her to hospital “with what appeared to be serious but non-life-threatening injuries.”
The major collision investigations unit has taken over the file.
