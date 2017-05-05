1 person dead after SUV rolls onto train tracks on Alberta highway

One passenger died early Thursday morning after a single vehicle collision near Killam, Alta.

Shortly before 1 a.m., RCMP responded to a rollover on Highway 13 near Range Road 152, east of Strome.

Officers determined that a westbound SUV with a driver and two passengers inside hit a ditch and rolled several times, landing on a Canadian Pacific Rail line.

Train traffic was stopped and Highway 13 was reduced to one lane while RCMP investigated the rollover.

The driver of the SUV was wearing a seatbelt and sustained minor injuries, RCMP said.

Two passengers, who were not wearing seatbelts, were thrown from the vehicle. One was pronounced dead at the scene and the other, who sustained serious injuries, was flown to an Edmonton hospital by STARS Air Ambulance.

RCMP said alcohol, road or weather conditions were not factors in the rollover.

The name of the person who died is not being released.

Strome is about 150 kilometres southeast of Edmonton.