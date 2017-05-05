Aunt Jemima frozen waffles, French toast recalled due to listeria threat

Were you looking forward to tucking into some Aunt Jemima-brand frozen waffles and French toast for brunch on Sunday?

Make sure you check the bar code number on the box first.

Pinnacle Foods Canada Corporation issued a voluntary recall of Aunt Jemima Frozen Waffles and Frozen French Toast Slices on Friday, due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) announced.

The Canada-wide recall was triggered by a U.S. recall that also extended to the brand’s Frozen Pancakes, according to a press release from New Jersey-based Pinnacle Foods Inc.

Consumers, retailers and food service establishments are asked not to use or sell products with the following labels:

Listeria monocytogenes is a bacteria that can infect the central nervous system. Food contaminated with the bacteria may not look or smell bad, but can cause fever, vomiting, muscle aches and even death in severe cases, CFIA warned.

Pregnant women are asked to exercise extra caution because the bacteria can cause premature delivery, infection of the newborn baby or even stillbirth.

CFIA says there have been no illnesses reported due to consumption of the products, but people who think they may have taken ill after consuming a recalled product should call their doctor.