okanagan flooding
May 5, 2017 8:00 pm
Updated: May 5, 2017 8:14 pm

Where to get sand for flood threatened central Okanagan residents

By Blaine Gaffney Global News
A A

Sand and bags are being made available in the central Okanagan because of flooding at numerous locations.

Central Okanagan Emergency Services says the bags can be obtained at local fire halls.

Sand is available for City of Kelowna residents at 1948 Lindahl Street, the corner of Richter Street and Rowcliffe Avenue and at the Cook Street boat launch

Sand and bags are available for West Kelowna residents at Falcon Park on Green Bay Road, Casa Loma Beach Park on Casa Loma Road and Pebble Beach Park at the end of Whitworth Road.

If more sand and bags are required please call West Kelowna’s Parks Department at 778-797-8849.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Kelowna
Okanagan
okanagan flooding
sand and bags
West Kelowna

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News