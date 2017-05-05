Where to get sand for flood threatened central Okanagan residents

Sand and bags are being made available in the central Okanagan because of flooding at numerous locations.

Central Okanagan Emergency Services says the bags can be obtained at local fire halls.

Sand is available for City of Kelowna residents at 1948 Lindahl Street, the corner of Richter Street and Rowcliffe Avenue and at the Cook Street boat launch

Sand and bags are available for West Kelowna residents at Falcon Park on Green Bay Road, Casa Loma Beach Park on Casa Loma Road and Pebble Beach Park at the end of Whitworth Road.

If more sand and bags are required please call West Kelowna’s Parks Department at 778-797-8849.