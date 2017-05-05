2 teens killed in southern Alberta crash identified

Two teenagers that were killed in a crash between a semi-trailer and a truck near Coaldale, Alta., on Thursday have been identified.

Ben Wolfe, 17, and 14-year-old Justin Nickel, both from the Taber area, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened at around 3:30 p.m. in the intersection of Township Road 100 and Range Road 192.

“It looks like the white Ford 350 pick up did not yield and struck into the East, Westbound semi-trailer,” Staff Sgt. Glenn Henry said.

Related 2 teens killed in southern Alberta highway crash

The Wolfe family is from Barnwell, Alta., and Ben is the second child they’ve lost in less than a year.

Last year, while riding his bike near their home, their younger son Daniel was hit and killed.

“Both families are devastated,” Sgt. Henry said. “The families of the two deceased were at the collision scene, as were the families of the person in the semi-truck.”

READ MORE: 2 teens killed in southern Alberta highway crash

Police believe speed at the time of the impact caused the semi and trailer to flip at least once.

The 25-year-old driver of the semi was taken to the Chinook Regional Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The collision happened at the intersection of Township Road 100 and Range Road 192 just east of Coaldale. RCMP said road conditions were good at the time.

“Both roads were gravel roads so the intersection itself is an open intersection,” Sgt. Henry said. “At the time of the collision it was about plus 27C sunny and clear.”

Nickel was in the passenger seat and church officials confirmed he attended Taber Mennonite School and was a member of Reinland Mennonite Church of Southern Alberta.

Donations for the Nickel family can be dropped off at the Taber Food Bank.

Wolfe attended Taber Christian School and they are also accepting donations.

“At this point we’re leaning on our faith and prayer and working through this difficult time,” Klass Hoekstra, Principal of Taber Christian School, said. “If there are any donations that want to come to the family, they can be dropped off at the school, specifically gift cards for IGA and Co-op.”

Police continue to investigate the cause as the community rallies to support the two families.