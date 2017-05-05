Evacuation order issued due to possible creek flooding in Fintry Delta

An evacuation alert has been issued for residents of about 90 properties in the Fintry Delta area just south of the provincial park.

The precaution was taken in case flood conditions worsen along Shorts Creek.

People are advised to be prepared to leave their homes with little notice and to perhaps protect their properties from potential flooding.

Residents can fill sandbags at the main fire hall in Killiney Beach.

An evacuation order was issued earlier Friday for Fintry Provincial Park.