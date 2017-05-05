Okanagan weekend forecast

Friday, May 05, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 4pm:

A stormy Friday will slowly transition to a drier and cooler weekend but Mother Nature will take her time before heating things up again.

Expect a bit of everything this weekend – Isolated showers will remain in the forecast on Saturday but there will also be sunny breaks in between.

As an upper ridge builds in on Sunday, we will stabilize and warm up into the 20’s for next week.



This weekend’s daytime high range: 13 to 20C

We will have the rest of your weather details coming up at 5 and 6:30 and 11pm – Hope you can join us!

~ Duane/Wesla