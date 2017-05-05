Kelowna woman rescued as property takes on water

As the waters of Mill Creek rise where waterway makes its way to Okanagan Lake through Kelowna, several residences are being severely impacted.

Properties on Bulman Road east of UBC Okanagan at Highway 97 have traditionally been impacted during severe flooding events, but water was rushing so fast Friday, one resident and her pets had to be rescued by firefighters.

The Kelowna Fire Department responded to the woman’s call for help, but they found Mill Creek waters rushing over her driveway too strong to walk through without equipment.

The narrow driveway bridge that crosses the creek was deemed too dangerous to drive over.

The swift-water rescue team was brought in.

A line was set up to guide a rescue boat from the road to her home.

Crews loaded the woman and her pets into the boat and swiftly brought them to safety.