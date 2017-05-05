Lethbridge man charged with sexual assault of two teen boys

Police charged a 31-year-old man from Lethbridge with sexual assault in connection with an incident that happened last month involving two teen boys.

Police were called to reports of a sexual assault that happened overnight at the man’s home.

After an investigation, police determined that two 15-year-old boys snuck out of their homes late on the evening of April 27 and met up with a man one of the boys met on social media.

During the night, the boys consumed alcohol and drugs at the man’s home and were sexually assaulted, RCMP said.

Cody Tyler Black Forehead was arrested and charged with two counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual interference and one count of invitation to sexual touching.

Police said Black Forehead was remanded to appear in court on May 5.