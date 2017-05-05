Mudslide forces the closure of Kenilworth Access

Citing public safety, the City of Hamilton has closed all up-bound lanes on the Kenilworth Access due to a mudslide.

Crews will continue to monitor the area throughout the weekend and repairs will commence as quickly as possible.

Motorists and HSR customers should expect delays in the area.

To safely complete repairs to the shoulder caused by significant rainfall, the City of Hamilton will also close all lanes on the west leg of the Sherman access on Sunday.

The closure will take affect from 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Once repairs are complete, the west leg of the Sherman Access will return to its current set up using a temporary traffic signal to accommodate only one lane of traffic for a 250-metre stretch, west of the Wentworth Stairs.

The east leg of the Sherman Access will remain open.