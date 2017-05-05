City of London grant aims to help more homeowners avoid flooded basements

Londoners concerned about flooded basements are about to get a boost.

City politicians at the Civic Works Committee will review a report at next Tuesday’s meeting that calls for beefing up London’s Grants for Sump Pump, Sewage Ejector, and Storm Private Drain Connection by-law.

Under the current program, the city covers 75 per cent of the cost but the program has seen little participation so staff are now proposing to increase that to 90 per cent.

“A number of councillors have been asking us and even staff have been trying to figure out how we can get more people to take part in this program,” said Wastewater and Drainage Engineering division manager Tom Copeland.

“One off the steps we’re going to take is to raise the level of grant from 75 per cent to 90 per cent and see if we can get more take up.”

Only homes built before 1985 are eligible for the program, which sees the city cover most of the cost to install a backwater valve or sump pump.

“Technology is making advances in every sector and there’s alarms that are installed in these things now that will alert the homeowner when it’s activated so there’s a little bit of warning that way,” Copeland explained.

Copeland added that non-stop rain like the city is currently experiencing isn’t the greatest threat to your basement; it’s short bursts where a lot of rain falls in a short amount of time.

Tuesday’s Civic Works Committee meeting gets underway at 4 p.m.