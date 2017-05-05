Kelowna storage facility taking on water

It appears storage businesses on Adams Road in Kelowna have begun to take on water as nearby Mill Creek spills its banks.

Sandbagging in the area is proving insufficient to keep the rising water at bay.

The business owner would not comment to Global News about the possibility that some items in storage may be damaged from the high water.

Mill Creek flows across Kelowna and is spilling over its banks in many areas.

Lindahl Street off Sutherland Avenue is another area affected.

Mill Creek flooding has prompted private bridges to be shut down. Residents still have rear access from their properties.

The fire department has called for FortisBC to examine a power pole that is now affected by the rising waters.

A worker at a nearby business told Global News they have never seen the creek so high.