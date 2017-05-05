Police looking for missing teen

Hamilton Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 14 year old girl.

Tya Maass was reported missing from her group home on Wednesday.

She didn’t show up at school that day, and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

She’s white, 4’ 11” with a slender build, 121 pounds and long brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hamilton Police at 905-546-2963 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.