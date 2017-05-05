Several properties near downtown Kelowna take brunt of rising creek

Numerous homes on Ethel Street near Sutherland Avenue in Kelowna are fighting back the rising waters of Mill Creek.

Residents began sandbagging at 7 a.m. but their efforts were overwhelmed as the creek rose quickly near 11 a.m.

About six yards were covered in upwards of two feet of water.

One house on Ethel Street has been evacuated and Emergency Social Services is stepping in to provide the residents accommodation.

Residents told Global News they hadn’t seen flooding like it in almost 20 years.

One homeowner stacked 200 sandbags to protect his property, but the water still came over the top.

The neighbhourhood was also attempting to remove debris that began collecting at the edge of their properties in the fast moving waters.

Marshal Street properties are also taking on water from the creek.