May 6, 2017 12:02 pm

Manitoba Hydro planned power outage on the way for Niakwa and Southdale

WINNIPEG — More than 600 Manitoba Hydro customers will be without power for a brief period Sunday.

A planned power outage is expected to start at 12:01 a.m. and last for 30 minutes. Roughly 640 customers in the Niakwa and Southdale neighbourhoods are expected to be affected.

The outage is needed to allow workers to “safely perform critical maintenance on the electrical distribution system”, according to a Manitoba Hydro news release. The release went on to say the work is expected to reduce the possibility of equipment failing in the future and lower the chance of longer, unplanned outages.

