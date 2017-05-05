Oakville hockey coach suspended amid sex assault charges

A hockey coach in Oakville is facing numerous sexual assault-related charges.

Halton police arrested Jared Gould, 19, on Thursday.

He is charged with two counts of invitation to sexual touching, two counts of indecent act, two counts of making sexually explicit material available to persons under 16 years and, one count of utter threats.

Gould was a coach with the Minor Oaks Hockey Association for the 2016-17 season and has been associated with the group in various capacities since 2014.

Police allege the victims are males under the age of 16, with one victim being an associate of Gould’s through the hockey association.

The hockey association has suspended Gould of his coaching duties.