Third teenage suspect arrested in Hamilton homicide

Police have arrested a third suspect in the stabbing death of a man on the Hamilton mountain.

The 17-year-old girl was arrested in Toronto today and will appear in a Hamilton court tomorrow.

Two other suspects, also 17-year-old girls, surrendered to police earlier this week and all face second-degree murder charges.

Investigators believe the trio, believed to have been working in the sex trade, were trying to rob the victim and the situation escalated.

READ MORE: Gas-station homicide victim stabbed in the neck: Hamilton police

Police say Hayder Qasim-Rushdi, 33, from Mississauga, drove the girls from Mississauga to a rural property in upper Stoney Creek where he was stabbed in the neck on April 28.

Qasim-Rushdi, covered in blood, drove to the Pioneer gas station on Upper Centennial Parkway where someone called 911.

He died two days later.

Police say they have the knife that’s believed to be the murder weapon and have searched a home near the gas station.