Edmonton to host international climate change conference in 2018

The city of Edmonton has been chosen to host an international climate change conference that focuses on how changing weather patterns will impact cities.

Edmonton was selected from 10 cities around the world to host the Cities and Climate Change Science Conference, which will take place in March 2018.

“Our city is serious in its action to combat climate change,” said Mayor Don Iveson, adding the conference will give Edmonton the opportunity to share knowledge and ideas with other cities to make progress on climate change.

“The City’s Blatchford redevelopment – poised to be one of the world’s largest sustainable communities – and our commitment to doubling of our light rail transit network in the next 10 years, are just two of many initiatives we are making to further this necessary global change.”

The conference will see representatives from scientific institutions, different levels of government and climate change networks from around the world meet in the city from March 5 to 7, 2018.

“Edmonton will showcase Alberta’s efforts to protect the environment and build a diversified economy of the future,” said Minister Shannon Phillips, who is responsible for Alberta’s climate change office. “Safeguarding our quality of life here in Alberta and around the world requires collaboration and effort from individuals to cities, provinces and national governments.”

The conference is the first of its kind and “promises to be a pivotal milestone in developing the global understanding of how climate change will impact cities and the role of cities in tackling climate change,” the city said in a media release on Friday.

Edmonton is currently working with stakeholders to develop a climate change adaptation strategy called Resilient Edmonton. Recommendations are set to be taken to city council in 2018.