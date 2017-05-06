Cutrara cheat sheet – May 5th 2017

Don Meredith get’s to jeep his pension… even if he’s booted from the Senate!

Trending Topix: Take 1

How are Canadian’s accessing music in 2017?

Chreston’s Cuts

Watch Chris Rock touch on a similar topic on Comedians in Cars getting coffee

Families of terror victims sue social media providers

Trending Topix: Take 2

Catch Kelly live every weekday from 2-4pm!