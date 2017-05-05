Tasha Kheiriddin Show: Friday, May 5

Happy Friday!

Friday Top-Three Panel

Three top women talk about three top stories of the week.



1. Donald Trump kills Obamacare: What are the implications for the health care conversation in Canada? Will private care become even more of a third rail?

2. The Desmond Cole controversy: When a journalist becomes the story, can they no longer be a journalist? And is this the same for opinion journalists?

3. Uncomplicated latte: Is Tim Horton’s killing its brand? Or just following in McCafé’s footsteps?



Panelists:

Susana Mas, freelance Parliamentary reporter who has worked for CTV, CBC and most recently Postmedia

Vicky Mochama, National Columnist for Metro News Canada

National Columnist for Metro News Canada Maddie Di Muccio, CEO of Society for Quality Education, President of the York Region Taxpayers Association



