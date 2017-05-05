Blogs
May 5, 2017 4:54 pm

Tasha Kheiriddin Show: Friday, May 5

Happy Friday!

In case you missed it: Here’s what we talked about on the Tasha Kheiriddin Show on May 5.

 

Friday Top-Three Panel

Three top women talk about three top stories of the week.

1. Donald Trump kills Obamacare: What are the implications for the health care conversation in Canada? Will private care become even more of a third rail?
2. The Desmond Cole controversy: When a journalist becomes the story, can they no longer be a journalist? And is this the same for opinion journalists?
3. Uncomplicated latte: Is Tim Horton’s killing its brand? Or just following in McCafé’s footsteps?

Panelists: 

  • Susana Mas, freelance Parliamentary reporter who has worked for CTV, CBC and most recently Postmedia
  • Vicky Mochama, National Columnist for Metro News Canada
  • Maddie Di Muccio, CEO of Society for Quality Education, President of the York Region Taxpayers Association


That’s a wrap! Listen and join in on the conversation every Monday to Friday from 12 to 2 p.m., on the Tasha Kheiriddin Show.
