Tasha Kheiriddin Show: Friday, May 5
In case you missed it: Here’s what we talked about on the Tasha Kheiriddin Show on May 5.
Friday Top-Three Panel
Three top women talk about three top stories of the week.
1. Donald Trump kills Obamacare: What are the implications for the health care conversation in Canada? Will private care become even more of a third rail?
2. The Desmond Cole controversy: When a journalist becomes the story, can they no longer be a journalist? And is this the same for opinion journalists?
3. Uncomplicated latte: Is Tim Horton’s killing its brand? Or just following in McCafé’s footsteps?
Panelists:
- Susana Mas, freelance Parliamentary reporter who has worked for CTV, CBC and most recently Postmedia
- Vicky Mochama, National Columnist for Metro News Canada
- Maddie Di Muccio, CEO of Society for Quality Education, President of the York Region Taxpayers Association
