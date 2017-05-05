Kelowna creek jumps its bank and breaks through window into house
A Kelowna couple is dealing with major flood damage to their house after it was swamped by a raging creek.
Justin Evans and Kyra Casorso were awakened at about 3:30 a.m. Friday by a loud crashing noise in the basement.
Priest Creek, which runs next to the house, had jumped its banks and rushing water broke through a window.
The basement was flooded several feet deep.
The couple has been pumping out the water and using an excavator to build a berm along the creek to protect their property.
The melt-water swollen creek was further bolstered by Thursday night’s rainstorm.
