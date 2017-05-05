kelowna fooding
May 5, 2017 2:29 pm
Updated: May 5, 2017 2:32 pm

Kelowna creek jumps its bank and breaks through window into house

By Blaine Gaffney Global News

Raging Priest Creek floods a house in east Kelowna Friday morning.

Jim Douglas/Global News
A Kelowna couple is dealing with major flood damage to their house after it was swamped by a raging creek.

Justin Evans and Kyra Casorso were awakened at about 3:30 a.m. Friday by a loud crashing noise in the basement.

Priest Creek, which runs next to the house, had jumped its banks and rushing water broke through a window.

The basement was flooded several feet deep.

The couple has been pumping out the water and using an excavator to build a berm along the creek to protect their property.

The melt-water swollen creek was further bolstered by Thursday night’s rainstorm.

