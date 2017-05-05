OPP release name of QEW fatal crash victim in Burlington

The Ontario Provincial Police have released the name of the woman who was killed in a crash on the QEW in Burlington on Wednesday night.

Police say Marica Sigeti, 61, of Hamilton died after two vehicles collided on the westbound QEW at Guelph Line at around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says there were reports of a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed.

He says one vehicle rolled over several times onto the shoulder of the highway.

No one else was injured in the crash.

Police are still asking for witnesses to contact them.