Saskatoon weather outlook – 30 degree heat hits Saskatchewan!

Spectacular weather hits Saskatoon – find out how long it lasts!

Saskatoon Forecast

Today

It’s another spectacular spring day in Saskatoon with temperatures only falling back to 6 degrees to start before bounding up into the 20s by late morning.

Sunshine is out in full force today under an upper ridge of high pressure that’s moved in, which helped warmed us up into the mid 20s by noon.

Doesn't get much better than this now does it?! Blue skies and sunshine over Saskatoon this morning! #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/S0DoXIUM9U — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) May 5, 2017

This afternoon we’ll see the sunshine continue as we fire up to a daytime high around 27 or 28 degrees making today the warmest day so far this year with parts of the province reaching 30 degrees by 1 p.m.

Be sure to slap on some sunshine if outside for any length of time as our UV index is at high, meaning you could get a sunburn in minutes.

Tonight

Mostly clear skies will stick around this evening and temperatures will stay in double digits tonight, making it the warmest night so far this year with winds at 30 km/h with gusts upwards of 60 km/h at times.

Saturday

Our beloved upper ridge will stick around on Saturday, but some clouds will slide in underneath during the day, so it won’t be quite as sunny.

It’ll be breezy with a southeasterly wind at sustained speeds in the 30 km/h range with gusts upwards of 50 km/h as we warm up to a daytime high once again around 27 or 28 degrees, but a record will be out of reach as it sits at a scorching 31.7 degrees.

Sunday

A cold front is expected to slide through on Sunday, which will drop our daytime high lower down into the 20s.

That front and coupled low pressure system will bring us back under more clouds during the day with a chance of showers and thunderstorms from early morning right into the evening.

Work Week Outlook

We may see some lingering rain on Monday morning before clouds start to clear out with slightly cooler air sliding in to start the week with daytime highs in the upper teens.

An upper ridge rebuilds though by mid-week, bringing us back into the sunshine and helping boost afternoon highs back up into the 20s!

