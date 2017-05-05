Atlantic Canada sees growth and losses in employment: StatsCan

New employment statistics for March are now available courtesy of Statistics Canada and it’s a mixed bag for the Atlantic region.

Newfoundland and Labrador had the biggest employment gains last month — adding 1900 jobs as its unemployment rate fell to 14 per cent from 14.9 per cent in March.

Statistics Canada says PEI has experienced relatively strong employment growth since last fall and added another 800 jobs last month — but its unemployment rate still ticked up to 10.3 per cent as more people entered the workforce.

A big drop in the number of people looking for work offset the loss of 500 jobs in Nova Scotia, where the jobless rate fell to 8.3 per cent from 8.6 in March.

New Brunswick’s rate went up three-tenths of a percentage point to 8.7 per cent as it lost two-thousand jobs.

— With files from Alexander Quon