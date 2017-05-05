Getting surgery in Memphis? Your medical team might include Darth Vader

The force was strong with one when he was born, so much so that his father named him Darth Vader Williamson.

Now, Williamson goes by Darthvader, one word. Sometimes, he just goes by Darth.

The 39-year-old Tennessee man works as a surgery tech at St. Francis Hospital-Bartlett and said his father named him after the Sith lord because he was a big fan of Star Wars.

“When I was born my mother wanted me to be named Junior, after my father Anthony Lee Williamson. But him, being a Star Wars buff, he was so enamoured with the character Darth Vader,” explained Williamson.

He said his mother was under the effects of anesthesia when she agreed to the name.

“When she realized what she had done, she was like, ‘What have we done?’” said Williamson. “And it just stuck.”

It’s even on his birth certificate, although he told ABC affiliate WCVB that his mother talked his father out of adding “Lord” to his official name.

Despite his namesake, Williamson doesn’t work on the Dark Side. He says the best part of his job is “giving people a better quality of life.”

The army veteran said that when people find out his name, some ask for his signature or want to take a photo with him. Unsurprisingly, he’s gotten requests to attend Star Wars screenings just so that someone can say they’ve seen a Star Wars film with Darth Vader.

However, he explained the downside to his name is that sometimes he’ll get hung up on when he introduces himself over the phone.

Although Star Wars has always been a part of his life, he admits that he is not a die-hard fan of the series or of his namesake character.