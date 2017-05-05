Boys, 8 and 6, crash in Ontario field after swiping parents’ truck for Tim Hortons run
No one was injured, but two young boys learned a lesson after taking their parents’ pickup truck for a joyride Thursday morning.
Haldimand County OPP were contacted by an employee at the Main Street North Tim Hortons location in Jarvis after a pickup truck travelled over the curb and into the field just before 7 a.m. Thursday.
The employee went to check on the occupants and found an eight-year-old in the driver’s seat and his six-year-old brother sitting next to him.
READ MORE: Alberta man pulls up to Tim Hortons drive-thru in his Zamboni: ‘It was the most Canadian thing’
The investigation determined the boys decided to take the pickup truck from their home and head to Tim Hortons for breakfast. The eight-year-old lost control in the drive-thru area, travelled over the curb and into the field, where the vehicle became stuck though no damage to the vehicle was reported.
READ MORE: $287 ticket for texting in Tim Hortons drive-thru? Police say there’s more to the story
No charges were laid and the boys were turned over to their parents.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.