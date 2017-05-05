Canada
Boys, 8 and 6, crash in Ontario field after swiping parents’ truck for Tim Hortons run

OPP say two boys, 8 and 6, were not injured after driving their parents' pickup truck into a field on Thursday, May 4, 2017.

No one was injured, but two young boys learned a lesson after taking their parents’ pickup truck for a joyride Thursday morning.

Haldimand County OPP were contacted by an employee at the Main Street North Tim Hortons location in Jarvis after a pickup truck travelled over the curb and into the field just before 7 a.m. Thursday.

The employee went to check on the occupants and found an eight-year-old in the driver’s seat and his six-year-old brother sitting next to him.

The investigation determined the boys decided to take the pickup truck from their home and head to Tim Hortons for breakfast. The eight-year-old lost control in the drive-thru area, travelled over the curb and into the field, where the vehicle became stuck though no damage to the vehicle was reported.

No charges were laid and the boys were turned over to their parents.

