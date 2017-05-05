Crime
Judge grants delay in trial of Calgary couple charged in toddler’s death

Jennifer (above) and Jeromie Clark are charged in the death of their son.

An Alberta judge has agreed to delay the trial of a Calgary couple accused of causing their toddler’s death after both parents agreed to waive their rights to a speedy trial.

Jeromie and Jennifer Clark are charged with criminal negligence causing death and failure to provide the necessaries of life to their 14-month-old son John.

Police began investigating when the boy died after being brought to hospital by his parents on Nov. 28, 2013.

The medical examiner found that John died from a staph infection complicated by malnutrition.

A trial for the Clarks was to be begin next month, but the mother’s new lawyer asked for a delay so he could obtain medical experts as part of the defence.

The judge agreed to postpone the trial to October 2018 with the Clarks’ permission.

A Supreme Court ruling last year set out that a reasonable wait for a trial in superior courts is 30 months.
